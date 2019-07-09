Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $625,400 as Market Valuation Declined; Embraer S A (ERJ) Shares Declined While Discovery Capital Management Upped by $1.18 Million Its Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 465,276 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB.L – STILL HAS A HERITAGE ORDER FOR FOUR EMBRAER E175S DUE IN 2019. THESE WILL BE DELIVERED WITH NEW ‘WINGLET TECHNOLOGY’ TO HELP REDUCE FUEL CONSUMPTION; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE FOR JETS DELIVERIES; 25/04/2018 – Airbus, Bombardier hope to close CSeries deal by late May; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 17/04/2018 – Embraer names Nelson Salgado as new CFO -filing; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,177 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, down from 22,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 757,909 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares to 444,810 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares to 149,534 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 425,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD).

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $354.79M for 8.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

