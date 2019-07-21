Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Has Upped Stake

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, down from 211,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 712.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 526,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56 million, up from 73,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 44.86M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge has 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Finance Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btim Corp holds 1.77M shares. Jbf Cap holds 3.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 180,000 shares. Moreover, Loeb Partners Corporation has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated holds 3.34% or 3.43M shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 235,622 shares. Garrison Bradford & accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Everett Harris Communication Ca owns 1.62 million shares. Dillon & Associates reported 0.33% stake. Maverick Cap accumulated 5.46% or 3.49 million shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Asset Mgmt invested in 2.43% or 115,681 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares to 22,421 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 425,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 44,649 shares to 184,294 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 205,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,492 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 79,385 shares. Enterprise Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,028 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,292 shares. Chou Assocs Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oz Ltd Partnership holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.79M shares. 9,173 were accumulated by Northstar Group Inc Inc. Johnson Financial Gru stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,510 shares. Conning holds 234,189 shares. Rampart Invest Management Commerce Ltd Llc stated it has 136,565 shares. Waters Parkerson & Company Limited Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Country Club Company Na invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Korea holds 9.10M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 26,626 shares. First City Management reported 68,333 shares.