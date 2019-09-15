Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) by $443,572 as Stock Rose; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Continues to Hold Holding in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 136.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 31,488 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 13,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 52,723 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 160,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.85M, down from 163,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP accumulated 6,397 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc accumulated 0.14% or 1,204 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 49,207 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca owns 17,803 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clough Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 145,700 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bellecapital International owns 34,069 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Athena Cap Advsr Lc holds 1,265 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.6% or 19,386 shares. First Merchants reported 53,464 shares stake. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 796 are held by Whitnell Com. Leisure Capital Management accumulated 5,330 shares. Moreover, Cim Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,142 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 115,000 shares to 120,600 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,500 shares to 226,710 shares, valued at $59.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 127,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,268 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PJC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 3.65% more from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Us Retail Bank De reported 18,085 shares. Matarin Capital Lc owns 141,204 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 123,386 shares. Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 17,589 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 186,584 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 17,375 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 11,060 shares stake. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

More notable recent Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Piper Jaffray Appoints Chad Abraham as Chairman of the Board, and Announces Andrew Duff’s Retirement from the Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Piper Jaffray Adopts 2019 Employment Inducement Award Plan – Business Wire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray Chosen as Winner of the 11th Annual International M&A Awards – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 22, 2019.