Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Home Depot (HD) Position; Huttig Building Products Has 0.45 Sentiment

Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 20 sold and decreased positions in Huttig Building Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 11.22 million shares, down from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Huttig Building Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,278 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 83,527 shares with $16.03 million value, down from 87,805 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $240.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 30,939 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 43,582 shares. First National Trust Co holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 81,164 shares. Bbva Compass Bank accumulated 0.35% or 29,224 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 1.18 million shares stake. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,347 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest invested in 0.19% or 21,233 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Halsey Assocs Ct reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Frontier Invest Mgmt Com holds 0.05% or 3,890 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 21,290 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 43,636 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 17,638 shares to 149,534 valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 7,993 shares and now owns 22,421 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity.

The stock increased 4.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 28,100 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 530,727 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 477,721 shares.