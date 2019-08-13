Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $817,098 as Market Valuation Rose; Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Valuation Declined While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lowered Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $163.92. About 220,917 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 83,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 87,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares to 156,183 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crestwood Gru Limited has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,483 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 31,776 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc reported 50,502 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Woodstock owns 69,859 shares. Milestone Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 2,349 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 15.47M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Btim invested in 0.05% or 18,997 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 38,449 shares. Indiana Inv Mngmt holds 2,844 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Interocean Cap holds 14,551 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 1.03% or 23,325 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crawford Counsel owns 469,969 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Alcohol Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “D.C. United’s new captain is … Captain Morgan? – Washington Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diageo’s Chairman Just Spent $1.2 Million on Its Stock. Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).