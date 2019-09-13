Pictet North America Advisors Sa Boosted Stake in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 7.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 7,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 35,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 28,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 9.36 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,197 shares to 382,858 shares, valued at $49.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWL) by 9,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,083 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 357 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meritage Mngmt owns 8,220 shares. First Retail Bank has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 38,370 shares. The New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horan owns 235,959 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. 10,070 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Nexus Mgmt reported 402,210 shares stake. Rockland Tru reported 4,611 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 31.71M shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Com has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 46,102 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.16 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

