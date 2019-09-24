Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Increased Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $595,434; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Trimmed Position by $871,085 as Stock Price Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 237.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 20,147 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, up from 5,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 6.31 million shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 10,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 842,136 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.70 million, down from 852,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 8.25M shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 7,666 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Associate accumulated 0.03% or 13,732 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 275,780 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.14% or 104,223 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.46% or 4.89M shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc holds 369,261 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. 1.71M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 60,320 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has 30,554 shares. Crestwood Cap Mgmt Lp owns 98,714 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.35% or 22,405 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Group Lc holds 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 65,134 shares. Great Lakes accumulated 14,732 shares. Chickasaw Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 49,876 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (THD) by 10,075 shares to 8,334 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,481 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

