Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $1.92 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding as Market Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 6,625 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 14,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 46,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13 million shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,800 shares to 84,170 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 51,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.