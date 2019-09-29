Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted By $110.34 Million Its Primerica (PRI) Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 13,075 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 200,240 shares with $10.79M value, down from 213,315 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 28.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 927,248 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock declined 4.99%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 4.20M shares with $503.93 million value, up from 3.27 million last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $5.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.37. About 209,675 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold PRI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 36.72 million shares or 2.19% less from 37.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 22,097 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 8,999 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 27 shares. 831,482 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Brown Advisory invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4.20M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc owns 6,527 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 28,754 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 7,899 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Synovus accumulated 600 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 5,000 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 8,090 shares to 102,885 valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wisdomtree Trust (USFR) stake by 106,047 shares and now owns 194,614 shares. Ishares (IWD) was reduced too.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 11.34% above currents $55.39 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 304,375 shares. Davenport stated it has 1.98M shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. American Interest Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 561,652 shares. Millennium Limited has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Valicenti Advisory Service Incorporated invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bb&T Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisor Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Co reported 4,920 shares. Meritage stated it has 4,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And holds 6.34M shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 1.57M shares stake. Cim Mangement owns 13,533 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Bailard owns 4,273 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,427 shares to 56,621 valued at $11.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 11,198 shares and now owns 23,778 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was raised too.