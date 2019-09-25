Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Stake in Eog Res (EOG) Has Increased by $1.04 Million as Shares Declined; Humana (HUM) Stock Price Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Its Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 1,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 6,752 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 8,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $268.52. About 907,373 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 23,778 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 1.53M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.18% or 10,419 shares in its portfolio. The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Profund Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pennsylvania Tru has 10,517 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ci Investments stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 34,831 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 11,166 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 547,380 were reported by Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amica Mutual Ins Company holds 0.11% or 8,988 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.28% stake. Salem Mngmt accumulated 0.33% or 6,350 shares. Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Company holds 5.42% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 23,300 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,633 shares to 19,564 shares, valued at $37.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.46M for 14.50 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,716 shares to 17,102 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 21,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Gamma As has 2.85% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 66,900 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 13,308 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 63 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,077 shares. Synovus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,521 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt owns 1.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10,478 shares. Asset owns 10,384 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 706,911 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 202,639 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,036 shares. Axon Capital Lp holds 15.23% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.14% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).