Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lifted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; First National Bank Of Omaha Raised Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $10.39 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 487.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 42,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 51,722 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $274.2. About 696,500 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 83,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $130.79. About 2.78 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,900 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,260 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Co holds 14,274 shares. Cap International Ltd Ca stated it has 3,661 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc holds 59,195 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,380 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc holds 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 39,981 shares. Thompson Investment reported 59,267 shares. Amica Mutual Co, Rhode Island-based fund reported 97,176 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.68% or 18,291 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs Inc accumulated 66,760 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 43,389 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc). Loeb Prtn Corp has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bouchey Grp Incorporated Limited owns 4,483 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors LP has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Strong on Buyouts, Input Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Self-Employed Workers Are More Confident About Retirement, but Shouldn’t Be – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Space insurance costs to rocket after satellite crash – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cost Woes Hurt B&G Foods (BGS) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 178,052 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.72% or 22,147 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,929 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dynamic Advisor Solutions owns 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,354 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montecito National Bank And reported 0.63% stake. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,110 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 78,543 shares. First Financial Corp In reported 263 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com accumulated 26,257 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aviance Cap Prns invested in 1,931 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 3.58 million shares. Montag A Assoc has invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1,060 shares.