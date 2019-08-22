Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Hasbro (HAS) Position

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa acquired 2,668 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 71,607 shares with $11.38 million value, up from 68,939 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 1.60M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 84.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 86,072 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 16,000 shares with $1.36M value, down from 102,072 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $14.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 301,677 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 7,600 shares to 3,470 valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 23,255 shares and now owns 33,000 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 54,523 shares. Braun Stacey Associate reported 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Adage Capital Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.84 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has invested 1.91% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 14,606 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,386 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wisconsin Limited Liability Company invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.55% or 5.80 million shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sei Invs invested in 0.24% or 455,321 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% or 6,015 shares. Coldstream Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv invested in 3,733 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.37% above currents $163.79 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $75 lowest target. $104.40’s average target is -9.61% below currents $115.5 stock price. Hasbro had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian reported 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 34,650 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 45,933 shares in its portfolio. 1.30M were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.02% or 22,343 shares. Motco reported 43,514 shares stake. Tci Wealth reported 26 shares stake. M&T National Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 34,680 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company reported 20 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na has 12,415 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited reported 2,025 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 442,714 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 31 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd accumulated 750 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 72,239 shares to 121,600 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 20,574 shares and now owns 73,272 shares. Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) was raised too.