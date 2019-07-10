Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Capital International LTD Lifted By $1.32 Million Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 16.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 12,049 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 61,260 shares with $11.64M value, down from 73,309 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $925.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?

Capital International Ltd increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 11.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 7,935 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Capital International Ltd holds 76,414 shares with $12.74 million value, up from 68,479 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $568.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS LIVERAMP SEGMENT TO GROW BY AT LEAST 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO; 20/03/2018 – Meanwhile, Facebook’s slide has dropped its value back below Berkshire Hathaway; 26/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Facebook is now officially under a federal investigation. This story will be updated; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple’s Stock Falls On Analyst Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, February 21. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23100 target in Thursday, May 30 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $20200 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 252,798 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 100,552 shares. Moreover, St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,219 are held by Boyar Asset Management. Td Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Of Alabama owns 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.88 million shares. 278,028 are owned by Chicago Equity Limited Company. Colonial Tru, a South Carolina-based fund reported 128,274 shares. 10,127 are owned by Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Limited. 10 reported 3,847 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,851 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 53,748 shares or 4.47% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 60,633 shares or 2.36% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 20,140 shares to 61,000 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 4,994 shares and now owns 151,741 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D had sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Capital International Ltd decreased Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 24,200 shares to 3,661 valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 9,487 shares and now owns 70,515 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Monday, February 25 report. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,763 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. 112,637 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Oak Assocs Limited Oh holds 256,688 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management L P, New York-based fund reported 83,417 shares. New England Private Wealth reported 0.18% stake. Suntrust Banks reported 0.17% stake. 2,583 are held by Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability. Main Street Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 27,087 shares. Insight 2811 reported 0.32% stake. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd stated it has 5.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 91,844 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co holds 8,958 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 103,205 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp reported 500,000 shares.