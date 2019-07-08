Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake By $3.74 Million; Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Shorts Raised By 6.13%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) had an increase of 6.13% in short interest. BHR’s SI was 764,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.13% from 720,600 shares previously. With 151,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR)’s short sellers to cover BHR’s short positions. The SI to Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 55,718 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has risen 23.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 23.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 39,757 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 128,957 shares with $12.17 million value, down from 168,714 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 1.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

More notable recent Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividends for Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $312.39 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,153 were accumulated by Columbus Hill Cap Ltd Partnership. Chem State Bank holds 0.07% or 6,951 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ing Groep Nv owns 186,571 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 46,869 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested in 7,854 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Omni Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 600,000 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 674,999 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,279 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sandy Spring Bankshares has 2,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.49 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. $2.05M worth of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) was sold by LOUGHLIN JAMES J on Thursday, February 7.