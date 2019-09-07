Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $2.05 Million; Valuation Declined; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Position in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Has Trimmed by $305,820

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 52,345 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 312,980 shares to 494,463 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,420 shares to 14,370 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,680 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).