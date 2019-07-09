Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Share Price Declined; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Decreased Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stake by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 3.16 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 84,552 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsrs Llc accumulated 47,611 shares. Texas-based American Registered Advisor has invested 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Crossover Management V Ltd Company reported 609,035 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 297,316 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,924 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 10,918 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Com has invested 7.37% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fiduciary Company reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,629 shares. Strs Ohio reported 138,493 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.23% or 277,675 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 80 shares. Carroll Financial Incorporated owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was sold by Miele Laura. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Shares for $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,300 shares to 13,084 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.