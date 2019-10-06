Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) Sentiment Is 1.5

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd acquired 4,468 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 46,080 shares with $8.05 million value, up from 41,612 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 18 funds started new and increased holdings, while 12 reduced and sold stakes in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The funds in our database now own: 5.04 million shares, up from 4.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 14,088 shares traded. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc. The company has market cap of $246.06 million. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund for 1.56 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.32 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Firm Inc. has 0.59% invested in the company for 111,529 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 143,225 shares.

More notable recent Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing Our Roth Accounts In Detail – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Parker-Hannifin Pays Up For Exotic Metals Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Day In Market History: The First Emerging Market Equity Fund Launches – Benzinga” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 15.50% above currents $163.63 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18800 target. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Lc has 7.11M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gabalex Limited Liability holds 250,000 shares or 11.38% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 33,891 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability reported 1,548 shares. Sns Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation stated it has 6,214 shares. Eqis accumulated 2,717 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ohio-based Hendley & has invested 3.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,400 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,316 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,557 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jacobs & Ca invested in 1.48% or 52,525 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,324 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Granite Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,000 shares.