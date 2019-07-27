Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Trimmed by $597,740 as Stock Declined; Tekne Capital Management Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 22,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc, Japan-based fund reported 4.14M shares. Park Avenue Limited Com has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Maryland-based Heritage Corporation has invested 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stearns Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 28,628 shares. Barbara Oil owns 11,500 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa accumulated 3,125 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,044 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.4% or 8,428 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Interest Inc holds 0.3% or 322,983 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.63% or 50,700 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 2.32 million shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Co reported 56,585 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap accumulated 6,289 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Severe Weather and Flooding in West Virginia – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo sees $35/share Zayo base case (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Ptnrs stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Waterfront Capital Prtn Ltd Liability reported 3.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). British Columbia Investment Management Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 300 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny. Moreover, Redwood Mngmt Lc has 0.29% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 150,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd reported 75,287 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd reported 1.48% stake. Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.44% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kepos Limited Partnership invested 0.53% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). King Street Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.39% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 1.02M shares. Blackrock holds 12.52M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 105 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Company Limited accumulated 3,170 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Parametrica Management Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 9,337 shares.