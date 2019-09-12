Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Symantec (SYMC) Position Increased by Starboard Value Lp

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 6.67M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 17,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 24.85M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Ltd Company has 236,288 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department invested in 41,781 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.42% or 74,475 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc invested in 16.81% or 917,996 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.64 million shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,273 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beaumont Prns Ltd holds 1.95% or 140,705 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 128,875 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Com invested in 1.69% or 97,952 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Athena Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 1% or 1.46M shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability owns 193,507 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.06% or 9,219 shares. 28.37 million are owned by Franklin Incorporated. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 64,922 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.21% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 173,902 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 684,672 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Raymond James Associate has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 230,523 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 0% or 16,269 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 368,105 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 0.16% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Boston reported 3.01M shares.

