Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding; SURGE ENERGY CANADA (ZPTAF) Sellers Decreased By 1.38% Their Shorts

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 48.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 10,419 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 11,200 shares with $476,000 value, down from 21,619 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $195.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. $104,160 worth of stock was bought by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

