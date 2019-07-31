Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $778,360; Smith A O (AOS) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 6,380 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 49,363 shares with $6.05 million value, down from 55,743 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $178.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $127.84. About 5.16M shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Smith A O Corp (AOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 219 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 153 sold and decreased stock positions in Smith A O Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 111.34 million shares, down from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Smith A O Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 76.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation for 117,098 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Llc owns 137,271 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Services Of America Inc. has 1.84% invested in the company for 215,448 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 303,506 shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 3.92 million shares traded or 75.47% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.60 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.31 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.5% or 30,804 shares. Stack Mgmt reported 214,988 shares. Private Trust Na holds 40,936 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Accredited Investors Incorporated stated it has 8,731 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated owns 817,252 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Maryland Mgmt has 121,343 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 73,326 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 13,586 shares. Fiera Capital reported 4.54 million shares. Mraz Amerine And has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brookmont Capital Management reported 25,210 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).