Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Rose; Security National Trust Co Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 3,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $12.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.8. About 2.07 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.75 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

