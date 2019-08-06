Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased By $2.05 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Sands Capital Management Boosted Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 237.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd acquired 20,335 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 28,895 shares with $2.94M value, up from 8,560 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 1.21 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 936 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 24,703 shares with $11.19M value, up from 23,767 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $520.39. About 64,919 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $482 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $56000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $55000 target. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 145,802 shares. Moreover, Sands Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 6,955 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has 132,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.19 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 21,288 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 600 are held by Choate Investment Advsr. Cbre Clarion Limited Com has invested 3.83% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fairview Invest has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,116 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 4,248 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 4,698 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 151,084 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 20,700 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 484,246 shares to 6.27 million valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 262,992 shares and now owns 7.69 million shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 27,900 shares to 22,800 valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 21,400 shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, May 3. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated owns 911,106 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 2.26M are owned by Swedbank. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.60M shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co holds 506,529 shares. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 6,300 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 79,415 shares. Axa holds 255,044 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Lc holds 74,110 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dubuque Bankshares & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 154 shares. Coastline invested 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% or 57,528 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 500,724 shares stake. Peoples Fincl owns 31 shares.