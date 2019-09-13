Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Sandler Capital Management Raised Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $10.31 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 7,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 56,958 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 49,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 1.40M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 96.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 156,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 317,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05 million, up from 161,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 222,115 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 12,116 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial holds 0% or 15,336 shares. 72,186 are owned by Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Company. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 27,809 shares. Ibis Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 12.58% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 4,475 are owned by Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 194,553 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd holds 11,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 152,909 shares. Sandler Mngmt holds 1.41% or 317,714 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 101,373 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 14.99M shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Limited Co stated it has 0.32% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 57,900 shares to 897,100 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset accumulated 19,874 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability reported 4,173 shares. London Of Virginia owns 2,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 17,153 shares. Notis owns 22,354 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust holds 2.89% or 94,742 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,850 shares. 1,417 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Gru. First Citizens Natl Bank owns 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 25,017 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,050 shares. Saratoga Research Investment Mgmt has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 13,806 are owned by Hodges Capital Mngmt. 596,825 were reported by Tcw Inc. Payden And Rygel has invested 2.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).