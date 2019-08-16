Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $611,200 as Market Value Rose; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) by $687,070

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $739,000, down from 7,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $203.37. About 2.61M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 136,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, down from 142,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 248,012 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 0.05% or 1,470 shares. 33,143 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Prns LP has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 815,168 shares. First Utd Bancorporation owns 1,324 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 150,295 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Bessemer Ltd Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,070 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,715 shares. Choate Inv Advisors stated it has 33,816 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, American And has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 134,992 shares. Contravisory Investment Inc reported 0.01% stake. Essex Svcs holds 14,993 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.45 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,800 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.