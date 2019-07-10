Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lowered Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding as Share Value Rose; Phocas Financial Has Cut Its Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stake by $506,600 as Share Value Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,180 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 166,789 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.77. About 603,744 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 23.14 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. by 269,102 shares to 845,528 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.15% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 156,430 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 98,368 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.46% or 215,399 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2,300 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,056 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 929,127 shares. Eii Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 23,091 shares. Segment Wealth Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Amica Mutual owns 14,412 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0.01% or 376 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 28,659 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 64,496 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 18,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus accumulated 254,229 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,400 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

