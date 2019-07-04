Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Decreased by $612,750; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Its Dominion Energy (D) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,970 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 39,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.82M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 24.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,000 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Washington-based Tradewinds Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications accumulated 0.05% or 4,770 shares. Coastline Tru has 9,955 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.16% or 4,738 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lipe And Dalton holds 0.12% or 2,043 shares in its portfolio. 4,698 are held by Great Lakes Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Limited has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cahill Advisors has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 63,773 shares. Ser Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,207 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 155,501 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 54,700 are held by South Dakota Council. American Asset Management invested in 13,854 shares or 0.8% of the stock.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $999.28 million for 11.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 667 shares. 12.30 million were reported by Pzena Invest Management Lc. Colony Gp Lc accumulated 58,444 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 556,474 shares. Horizon Invs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Valley Advisers Inc reported 415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 31,895 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 242,546 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.74% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ironwood Financial Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0.09% or 10.54 million shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 23,259 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,400 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.