Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Position in Electronic Arts (EA) Boosted by $2.05 Million as Share Price Declined; Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Holder Selz Capital Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 1.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,885 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 274,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 307,656 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has declined 5.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares to 660,563 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 675,609 shares or 26.32% less from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard holds 64,324 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 16,204 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 16,569 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 11,621 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0% stake. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 112,885 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 28,550 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 82 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 131,351 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Morgan Stanley reported 175,438 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Stocks Adding to Earlier Gains; AON Rolls Out $350-Mln Note Offering – NASDAQ” on November 27, 2013, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces the Declaration of Distributions on a Monthly Basis – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks and Funds to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monthly Paid Dividends From All-Cap U.S. Equities And Funds For April – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Lane Capital 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Electronic Arts, USANA Health Sciences, and Broadcom Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 6,183 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,050 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 122,719 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 58,097 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management accumulated 277,675 shares. 26,402 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 471,213 shares. Cleararc Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Congress Asset Ma stated it has 60,977 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 510,524 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 10,921 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 285,917 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.19% or 9.14 million shares in its portfolio. 79,415 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Ally invested in 35,000 shares.