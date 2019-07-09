Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding; One Capital Management Has Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

One Capital Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 23.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. One Capital Management Llc acquired 3,030 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The One Capital Management Llc holds 16,000 shares with $2.87M value, up from 12,970 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $95.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.12. About 6.78M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 29.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 9,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 21,400 shares with $884,000 value, down from 30,400 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $45.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 17.96 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell” on Friday, April 12. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, January 29 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $193 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Counters NVIDIA With Price Cuts on Its Latest GPUs – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Gained 21% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

One Capital Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,629 shares to 65,784 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) stake by 12,373 shares and now owns 35,208 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) was reduced too.

