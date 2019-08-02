Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position; Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Sentiment Is 0.35

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 40.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,800 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 4,050 shares with $547,000 value, down from 6,850 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $25.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.87. About 55,137 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 7 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 20 cut down and sold their positions in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.42 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Among 5 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.85M for 13.30 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 460,317 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 19 shares. Hartford Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,203 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP reported 8,658 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Incorporated Lp has 0.38% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 202,671 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com accumulated 230 shares. 3,606 are owned by Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 266,798 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.13% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 4.74M shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.11% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 320,191 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Csat Advisory LP holds 79 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 17,448 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 254,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 445,776 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,091 shares.