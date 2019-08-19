Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Upped Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $596,160 as Stock Value Rose; Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake Has Lifted by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 8.67M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Meet an Enforcement-Action Deadline; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 860,771 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS: PHASE III SHOWS SIPONIMOD SIG. IMPROVES OUTCOMES; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 27/03/2018 – CFRA Had Novartis at Hold

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,630 shares to 41,612 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,205 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr reported 3,263 shares. Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hbk Invs Lp reported 140,906 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fayez Sarofim & holds 510,637 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Voya Management Llc invested in 0.54% or 5.01 million shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd holds 550 shares. Burney stated it has 17,706 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.6% stake. Federated Investors Pa invested in 841,472 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,487 shares. Shoker Counsel stated it has 15,304 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Llc reported 39,321 shares. 507,212 are held by Ycg Limited Liability. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 296,308 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,344 shares to 79,127 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).