Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $633,600; Market Value Declined; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sq Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59M, down from 8.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 1.49M shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 3.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $259,366 activity. 7,251 shares were sold by Frank Malcolm, worth $448,683. 1,208 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. The insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650. Shares for $54,470 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. Shares for $190,667 were sold by Lennox James Patrick on Wednesday, January 2.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.44 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.