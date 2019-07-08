Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $2.05 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose While Private Trust Co Upped Position

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 85,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 3.33M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Value I (IWD) by 2,996 shares to 9,892 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,999 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 121,373 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,684 shares. Legacy Capital Partners invested in 1.65% or 43,710 shares. Ohio-based Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 6,075 shares. Srb Corp owns 1.25 million shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd has 1.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 68,514 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital reported 1.64 million shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,527 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 19,615 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 22,342 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.27M shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 53,320 shares to 230,541 shares, valued at $65.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,140 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Ser reported 0.02% stake. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.05% stake. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 12,377 shares. Eulav Asset owns 53,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House invested in 0% or 405 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 4,631 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 33,236 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bp Plc holds 31,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 9,040 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Horseman Limited has 0.54% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 45,043 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 526,921 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.76% or 285,152 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited holds 0.02% or 2,480 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

