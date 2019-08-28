Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered By $61.45 Million Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 85.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.50M shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 251,278 shares with $10.44 million value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $7.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.07M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 253 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 3,493 shares with $6.22M value, down from 3,746 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $871.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Com Lta has 173 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,268 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.5% or 5,191 shares. Essex Finance holds 4,284 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Llc holds 0.9% or 40,738 shares in its portfolio. Sprott Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 659 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 84,414 shares. Moore LP stated it has 23,310 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated has 732 shares. Texas-based Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Amer Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 14.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,465 are held by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. State Bank owns 1.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75,318 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon launching two Eero subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.79% above currents $1761.83 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro stake by 467,193 shares to 3.11M valued at $44.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 167,012 shares and now owns 2.42 million shares. Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.11M are held by Omers Administration Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 2.57M shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Amp Capital Investors holds 144,882 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Samson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 127,528 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 0.1% or 15,378 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 188,522 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 22,965 shares. Town And Country Financial Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.1% stake. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 7.08M shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 189,374 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,808 shares. 693,806 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Raymond James & Associates has 0.08% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.31 million shares. Shine Advisory Serv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).