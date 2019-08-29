Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stake by $2.47 Million; Stock Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 102,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 245,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 142,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sierra Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 16,953 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 11.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA FY NET INCOME R$138.4M; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Inaugurates Former Junta Head as President; 25/05/2018 – PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD PRAJ.NS – CO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF STEP SUBSIDIARY-PRAJ INDUSTRIES (SIERRA LEONE); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Sierra Bancorp Assets Totaled $2.374B at March 31; 09/04/2018 – State Dept: Presidential Elections in Sierra Leone; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – INSIGHT: Sierra Leone tests Ebola preparedness; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S ELECTORAL COMMISSION ASKS HIGH COURT TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF FROM TUESDAY TO SATURDAY – DOCUMENT; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q EBITDA R$72M

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 2.54M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sierra Bancorp declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of the Sierra Announces Matthew Macia as Executive VP, Chief Risk Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.01 million activity. The insider Christenson Vonn R bought 50 shares worth $1,238. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $26,625 was bought by EVANS ROBB.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 408,403 shares to 802,347 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,430 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

