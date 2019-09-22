Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $425,700 as Stock Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Boosted by Peak Asset Management Llc

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 9,900 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com" on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Napier Park Capital (Us) Lp has 28,000 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. 445.15 million are owned by Vanguard Group Incorporated. 508,832 are owned by Bruce. Credit Suisse Ag owns 12.32M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,047 shares. Ami Asset Corp owns 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,002 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Limited Liability has invested 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,721 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 61,040 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hightower Tru Serv Lta owns 41,154 shares. 1.29M were reported by Nomura Asset Management. Cumberland Inc holds 0.08% or 5,250 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability invested in 221,261 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Moreover, First Commonwealth Pa has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,622 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire" on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "European oil majors upgraded at JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha" published on September 17, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: "Singapore's OCBC Becomes the First Bank to Join JP Morgan's Blockchain Network – LearnBonds" on September 20, 2019.