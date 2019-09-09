Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Position in Nike (NKE) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Raised Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 13,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 21,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 2.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 9.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors owns 33,446 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.43% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,614 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability reported 9,157 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.57M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.14% or 4,668 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fagan Incorporated holds 2.98% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 82,704 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 904,379 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested in 14,924 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Llc has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,106 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 291,812 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42,535 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $29.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,867 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).