Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $596,160; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 8,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 744,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.51M, down from 752,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 140.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,800 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,612 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assoc In holds 1.97% or 123,225 shares. Van Eck holds 0.27% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. L & S Advisors accumulated 5,656 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 12,124 are owned by Oakworth Capital. S&Co invested in 112,717 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 1.66M shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 213,124 shares in its portfolio. 40,926 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Company Lc. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 786,212 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 377,593 shares. Axa reported 249,332 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 104,720 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,420 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The accumulated 49,905 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 7,805 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi has 1.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Manhattan Company holds 2,884 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has 12,209 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 74,684 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 152,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 64,824 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 97,614 shares. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 0.32% or 32,323 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Ltd has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Palisade Management Ltd Nj owns 3,205 shares. 2,200 are owned by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability New York.

