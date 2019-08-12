Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Maintains Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Intersect Capital Holding In American Express Co (AXP) Was Lifted

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.86. About 1.22M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 6.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 9.93% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc owns 28,784 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2,295 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc. Kidder Stephen W holds 4,700 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication, Texas-based fund reported 510,637 shares. Franklin owns 65.69 million shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corp reported 3,767 shares. Sandhill Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fsi Llc reported 109,792 shares. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi has 8,227 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 10,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 53,320 shares to 230,541 shares, valued at $65.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).