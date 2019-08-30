Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position as Market Value Rose; International Value Advisers Stake in News (NWSA) Decreased by $29.02 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 16,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 29,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 487,368 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.68M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01M, down from 11.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 81,710 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 08/03/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “Local Pride” College Scholarship; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.