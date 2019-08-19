Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding as Market Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased Its Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,612 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 53,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 911,984 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 27,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 414,592 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26 million, down from 442,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 14.86 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.62 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 90,632 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,226 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Dana Advsr stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,875 are held by Marietta Prns Ltd Liability. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Financial Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Markston Interest Lc stated it has 57,139 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. First Fincl Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,865 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 0.85% or 324,462 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 312,836 shares. Charter Trust reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Northpointe Cap Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ancora Advsr Llc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cim Ltd Co reported 2,091 shares stake.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.02 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.