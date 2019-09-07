Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Valuation Rose; Idex Corp. (IEX) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $6.03 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 10,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 16,680 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.92M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (IEX) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 39,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 240,103 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.43 million, down from 280,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $168.85. About 418,643 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129.31 million were accumulated by Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 422,439 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 56,127 are owned by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Martingale Asset Management LP owns 608,731 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 205,901 shares. 270,941 were accumulated by Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi. 9,674 are owned by Central Bankshares & Tru. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 5,750 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 1.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 15,628 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 1.09 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 55,950 shares. Covington Inv has 113,667 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,400 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $109.48 million for 28.91 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

