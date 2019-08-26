Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $596,160; Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Homrich & Berg Decreased by $2.75 Million Its Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 9.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg analyzed 14,374 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $239.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $218.05. About 2.22M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool" on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO's Comments On Trade – Benzinga" published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 5,764 shares to 17,545 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 248,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,430 shares to 24,186 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,120 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).