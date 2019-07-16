Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) as Market Value Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 2.18 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 2.82 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,430 shares to 24,186 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,612 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Services Inc Wi stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Covington Capital Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bailard owns 33,252 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,069 shares in its portfolio. 55 were reported by Arrow Corporation. Carroll Incorporated has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 7,000 shares. 1.80M are owned by Carmignac Gestion. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.1% or 3.32M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested in 80 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). M&T National Bank Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Appleton Inc Ma accumulated 24,923 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 74,965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite the Cold Reception for Apex Legends Season 2 Update, EA Stock Remains a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CF Industries Holdings’s (NYSE:CF) Share Price Gain of 51% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.