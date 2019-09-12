Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $418,950 as Share Price Rose; Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Alliant Energy (LNT) Stake by $3.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 79,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.12 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 878,045 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 17,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $210.94M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 5,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 1.74 million shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,424 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 87,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne holds 0.11% or 6,600 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,550 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 40,000 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Citigroup stated it has 137,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 4.62 million shares. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.05% or 12,331 shares. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 124,562 shares. American Group Inc owns 80,174 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 2.78 million shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,009 activity.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 39,795 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $74.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 286,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jbf holds 180,000 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associate Inc owns 262,526 shares. Allstate has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.25 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandhill Prns Limited Company invested in 6,723 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Management has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bank & Trust holds 127,696 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 6,189 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.06% or 69,634 shares. Summit Asset Management has 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,771 shares. Moreover, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 13.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96M shares. Vantage Partners Limited Liability holds 77,403 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 111,184 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

