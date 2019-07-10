Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (ENDP) Shorts Lowered By 0.22%

Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. ENDP’s SI was 16.41 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 16.45M shares previously. With 2.10M avg volume, 8 days are for Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s short sellers to cover ENDP’s short positions. The SI to Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 8.74%. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 4.66 million shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 12/03/2018 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at ENDO 2018; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 10/04/2018 – Endo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 7 Days; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Will Retain the Ability to Terminate the Stay; 25/05/2018 – INDIVIOR – REGULATORY SUBMISSION TO AUSTRALIA’S TGA FOR SUBLOCADE (BUPRENORPHINE EXTENDED-RELEASE) INJECTION FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID DEPENDENCE

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 140.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd acquired 4,400 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 7,542 shares with $561,000 value, up from 3,142 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 4.15 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 8,800 shares to 16,500 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 127,890 shares and now owns 45,176 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited has 0.48% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 53,968 shares. Winfield Associate Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,255 shares. Polen Limited Liability has invested 5.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smith Salley & Associate reported 4,877 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Force Capital Management Lc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,000 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% or 88,645 shares in its portfolio. Inv Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 8,938 shares. Boston Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bender Robert & Assocs holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 58,752 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.13% or 182,970 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.09% or 6,127 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 40,576 shares. Lvw Advisors Llc has invested 0.9% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rice Hall James Ltd holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2,900 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C also sold $3.50 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, February 8. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN. $10.26M worth of stock was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, April 26 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target in Friday, April 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Endo International plc shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 16,730 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 10.75M shares. James Investment Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Tpg Gru Holdings (Sbs) Advsrs holds 3.5% or 22.15 million shares in its portfolio. 217,055 are held by Voloridge Ltd Llc. Principal Fin Gru reported 1.76M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability holds 204,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 771,470 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.35M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Mngmt. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 77,330 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Bowling Port Ltd Com owns 0.16% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 124,871 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 343,096 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

