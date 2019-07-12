Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Edison International (EIX) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl had 20 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $65 target. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, February 11. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EIX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Guggenheim maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 29. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. See Edison International (NYSE:EIX) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65 New Target: $75 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 45.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 3,200 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 3,850 shares with $739,000 value, down from 7,050 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $217.12. About 1.19M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.57 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,192 shares. Cap International Invsts reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Reik Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcf Ltd Llc has 1,556 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. West Coast Finance Lc reported 1,357 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 252,919 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. London Co Of Virginia has 433,006 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd holds 5,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. North Point Managers Oh invested in 2.99% or 82,054 shares. Tompkins Fincl has invested 1.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Credit Agricole S A holds 85,858 shares.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.82 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.