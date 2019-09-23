Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Crossvault Capital Management Position in Visa (V) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 7,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 56,958 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 49,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 916,458 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 62,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 2.03M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va holds 83,925 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mcrae owns 13,387 shares. Adage Cap Grp Incorporated Lc owns 1.71 million shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,457 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bp Public Limited has 0.72% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 149,000 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 58,136 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt owns 674,737 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Old Republic Intl invested 1.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Elm Advsr Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,750 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt has 47,818 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 1.14% or 10,370 shares. Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle holds 0.88% or 89,122 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 93,263 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Associates Lc owns 5,796 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grassi Invest Mgmt accumulated 122,729 shares or 3.14% of the stock. 1,260 were accumulated by Monroe National Bank & Mi. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 26,140 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt accumulated 97,741 shares. The Virginia-based Cap Management Va has invested 2.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Proffitt & Goodson reported 20 shares. Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.08% or 17,378 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Company reported 1,310 shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 14,532 shares. Cohen Mgmt invested 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 70,549 shares. Dudley Shanley has invested 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.