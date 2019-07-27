Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Declined; City Holding Company Has Boosted Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

City Holding Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 3297.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,900 shares to 13,340 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,860 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 4.20M shares or 1.21% of the stock. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com (Wy) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 0.54% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 90 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 6,279 shares. Dowling & Yahnke accumulated 0.05% or 5,505 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 506,529 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.73% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Metropolitan Life owns 50,244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

