Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $777,432; Capital International Sarl Has Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $2.64 Million; Stock Declined

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 73,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 301,300 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, down from 374,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 2.16M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 46,080 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 41,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 1.33 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell Expands Navigation Offerings To Meet Evolving Requirements For Industrial Applications – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Na accumulated 1,392 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 0.33% or 342,269 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 2,340 shares stake. Basswood Management Lc has 1.77% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Saturna Capital Corp owns 1.57% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 306,856 shares. 5,380 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc. 20,159 are owned by Wellington Shields Communications Ltd. Compton Capital Ri invested in 1.21% or 16,338 shares. Northstar Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 2,143 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 13,145 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 2.38M shares. Chemung Canal holds 0.29% or 7,245 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 10,000 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,045 shares.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $711.29M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) by 131,700 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 106,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH).